Travelling: Heat hope Mexico trip will provide a bounce

Olynyk, a Canadian centre, was here before for the Basketball Without Borders program. He also played for his country in the qualifying tournament for the Rio Olympics and was with the Boston Celtics for a regular-season game against Sacramento.

To no surprise, his teammates are using him as their private tour guide.

"They are asking me all kind of questions", Olynyk said. "For me it*s great to be back here, the culture, the food and the fans are great. We haven't done anything crazy, just experience the city and walk around because the weather is nice, just like Miami."

The Heat practiced for the first time in Mexico on Friday at a local school. After that they stopped by Bosque de Chapultepec, one of the largest city parks in the Western Hemisphere, before returning to the hotel.

"Anytime you are away from home and in a situation like this with a different culture and a different language you tend to gravitate more to people. We are all walking together and building relationships," Udonis Haslem said. "Yesterday I went shopping and tried good food. The people are nice, but today I'm going to take care of myself. It's time to lock in. We had some time off but we have a job to do."

Haslem has a point. Miami is second place in the Southeast Division, trailing the Washington Wizards (14-11). After playing the Nets on Saturday they will travel to Memphis to play there on Monday on the first of the four games in six days.

"If you've been in the NBA for several seasons you take trips for granted, and when you do something different and it's fun, it can help you grow as a team," Spoelstra said. "We could have stayed in San Antonio, but we've been to San Antonio before. We wanted to be here and do something different."

By Carlos RodríGuez, The Associated Press