Cardinals: Stanton won't waive no-trade clause for St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Giancarlo Stanton isn't coming to St. Louis.

The Miami Marlins star outfielder and reigning NL MVP will not waive his no-trade clause to join the Cardinals, Chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. and President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said Friday.

"We had an agreement to acquire Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins, subject to him waiving his no-trade clause," DeWitt said. "While we are disappointed in his decision, we will continue to make every effort to improve our club for the upcoming season."

Mozeliak said the Cardinals would be a "great landing spot" for Stanton but it "was not meant to be."

Earlier this week, Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said Miami had not decided whether to trade Stanton, who is still owed $295 million over the final decade of his record $325 million, 13-year contract. Stanton is due to make $25 million in 2018 after he led the majors with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs last season.

The San Francisco Giants say the team has the parameters of a potential trade to land Stanton. General manager Bobby Evans said Stanton was thoughtful in their meeting about not comparing the Giants to other teams in pursuit — the Cardinals and perhaps the Dodgers.

"He has a contract already in front of him," Evans said. "He's got a home there, clearly has some ties to LA, so really it's his call as to ultimately what he wants to do."

By The Associated Press