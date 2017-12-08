Chill: Jackson returns to NYC as relaxed Heisman finalist

The difference? Last season, Jackson and the Cardinals had a signature victory against Florida State and they lost a thriller at Clemson. Not until a late November swoon did Louisville fall out of the playoff race in 2016. This season, the Cardinals lost three games by midseason. Jackson was playing well, but many just saw the final results and held it against him.

"It's going to always be on you," Jackson said. "No matter what goes on in the game it's your fault."

Still, the numbers were impossible to ignore and this November, as other Heisman contenders such as Saquon Barkley of Penn State and Josh Adams of Notre Dame started to fade, Jackson's candidacy gained momentum.

"You see the highlight plays here and there," Love said. "He's been doing it for two years now. It's just amazing to see."

Jackson won the Heisman as a sophomore last year, the youngest winner ever at 19 years and 338 days.

"I'd say it was surreal," Jackson said of the week or so that followed his victory. He felt like a kid being thrown head first into an adult world he was not quite ready to handle.

"But I still got to go back to college," Jackson said. "It was crazy."

Jackson said he really didn't have much in the way of advice for Mayfield: "I don't know. Just try not to cry." Last year, Jackson wrote down some notes to use for a speech, but that went out the window as soon as he got on stage.

Jackson said he loves being back in New York. He gets a kick out of the traffic, the skyscrapers and the crowded streets.

"It's an adventure here," he said.

As a winner, Jackson gets a Heisman vote. All he would say is that he voted for all the finalists.

Conventional wisdom is that Jackson will declare for the NFL draft after this season, but he said that decision will come after Louisville's bowl game against Mississippi State on Dec. 30.

Even if he doesn't win another Heisman, and no matter how things work out in the pros, Jackson has sealed his place in college football history.

"It's cool. I'm with some of the greats," he said. "It's good to be recognized as a Heisman winner."

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Ralph D. Russo, The Associated Press