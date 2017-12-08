Troy Bowl History

Dec. 23, 2016 Dollar General Bowl — Troy 28, Ohio 23
Dec. 18, 2010 New Orleans Bowl — Troy 48, Ohio 21
Jan. 6, 2010 GMAC Bowl — Central Michigan 44, Troy 41, 2OT
Dec. 21, 2008 New Orleans Bowl — Southern Miss. 30, Troy 27, OT
Dec. 22, 2006 New Orleans Bowl — Troy 41, Rice 17
Dec. 30, 2004 Silicon Valley Classic — Northern Illinois 34, Troy 21
By The Associated Press
