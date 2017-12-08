Eskimos re-sign kicker Whyte through 2020

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos re-signed pending free-agent kicker and Canadian Sean Whyte through the 2020 season on Friday.

Whyte, a member of the 2015 Grey Cup champion team, appeared in six games in 2017, finishing with 29 punts for 958 yards and 23 kickoffs for 1,367 yards. Whyte was successful on 15-of-16 field goals and 12-of-14 converts.

Whyte, from White Rock, B.C., set a career best with a 55-yard field goal in Week 2.

Whyte entered the league in 2007 with the B.C. Lions. He was traded to the Montreal Alouettes in 2011 and spent five years there.