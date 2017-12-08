Eagles' Cox, Rams' Donald are among NFL's best on D-line

"I thought he was good, but I didn't know he was better than everybody," Phillips said.

Cox is earning similar praise during another strong season for the Eagles, whose defence is ranked third overall in the NFL. He has 5 1/2 sacks despite missing two games to injury, and he has provided sturdy play against the run and the pass .

"I'm pretty sure he's going to go out there and make a lot of plays, and I'm going to try to make a lot of plays as well," Donald said. "We're just going to be flying around."

Cox also is being hit with regular double-teams lately, and that's one big reason why he has just one sack in the past four games. But when Cox draws attention, linemate Brandon Graham is freed up — and he has 3 1/2 sacks in the last three games.

"The thing about it is, lately here, a bunch of teams have been giving me a lot of attention, but Brandon Graham has been sacking the quarterback a lot," Cox said. "If a team wants to put two sets of hands on me, they're going to give us a chance to get after the quarterback."

Cox agreed to a six-year, $103 million contract extension last year, with $63 million guaranteed. That was a record for guaranteed money given to a defensive player, but Donald will probably wipe out more records when he finally signs his next contract.

Donald held out through training camp and the preseason while seeking a new deal with the Rams, but eventually returned one day before the season opener to play under his rookie contract. Donald is widely expected to be offered a huge long-term deal by the Rams in the off-season, and the numbers could set a new benchmark for players at his position.

"I'm ready to see what's going to happen with that fella right there," Cox said with a grin.

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press