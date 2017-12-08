German doubles team breaks Calgary record

CALGARY — The German doubles luge team of Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken broke a 15-year-old track record in Calgary en route to a World Cup win Friday.

The reigning world champions crossed the line in 43.421 seconds in their first pass down the Canada Olympic Park track, which bettered the previous record of 43.564 set by Americans Mark Grimmette and Brian Martin in 2002.

Eggert and Benecken posted a two-run total time of one minute 26.875 seconds for the victory.

Austrians Peter Penz and Georg Fischler were second in 1:27.018 and reigning Olympic champions Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt third in 1:27.111.