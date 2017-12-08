Jenkins, Flatten help South Dakota St flatten Concordia (NE)

Jenkins had a 3-pointer and three free throws to highlight an 11-0 run early in the second half that turned into an 18-2 surge as Theisen made a layup followed by a 3 before two Jenkins free throws.

SDSU made 17 of 30 from distance and shot 54 per cent overall. They turned 20 Concordia turnovers into 33 points.

By The Associated Press