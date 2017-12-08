Jenkins, Flatten help South Dakota St flatten Concordia (NE)

BROOKINGS, S.D. — David Jenkins scored 19 points, Skyler Flatten added a career-high 18 and South Dakota State rolled to a 103-67 win over NAIA Concordia Nebraska on Friday night.
Mike Daum added 16 points, Ian Theisen 15, Reed Tellinghuisen 14 and Tevin King 12 for the Jackrabbits (8-3).
Brevin Sloup had 13 points and Clay Reimers 12 for the Bulldogs (9-3).
Brandon Key scored twice around a Flatten 3-pointer midway through the first half for a 7-0 that put the lead into double figures for good. Late in the half a 13-3 run that included a Flatten 3 and a dunk broke the game open. The Jackrabbits led 50-29 at the half.
Jenkins had a 3-pointer and three free throws to highlight an 11-0 run early in the second half that turned into an 18-2 surge as Theisen made a layup followed by a 3 before two Jenkins free throws.
SDSU made 17 of 30 from distance and shot 54 per cent overall. They turned 20 Concordia turnovers into 33 points.
By The Associated Press
BROOKINGS, S.D. — David Jenkins scored 19 points, Skyler Flatten added a career-high 18 and South Dakota State rolled to a 103-67 win over NAIA Concordia Nebraska on Friday night.
Mike Daum added 16 points, Ian Theisen 15, Reed Tellinghuisen 14 and Tevin King 12 for the Jackrabbits (8-3).
Brevin Sloup had 13 points and Clay Reimers 12 for the Bulldogs (9-3).
Brandon Key scored twice around a Flatten 3-pointer midway through the first half for a 7-0 that put the lead into double figures for good. Late in the half a 13-3 run that included a Flatten 3 and a dunk broke the game open. The Jackrabbits led 50-29 at the half.
Jenkins had a 3-pointer and three free throws to highlight an 11-0 run early in the second half that turned into an 18-2 surge as Theisen made a layup followed by a 3 before two Jenkins free throws.
SDSU made 17 of 30 from distance and shot 54 per cent overall. They turned 20 Concordia turnovers into 33 points.
By The Associated Press
BROOKINGS, S.D. — David Jenkins scored 19 points, Skyler Flatten added a career-high 18 and South Dakota State rolled to a 103-67 win over NAIA Concordia Nebraska on Friday night.
Mike Daum added 16 points, Ian Theisen 15, Reed Tellinghuisen 14 and Tevin King 12 for the Jackrabbits (8-3).
Brevin Sloup had 13 points and Clay Reimers 12 for the Bulldogs (9-3).
Brandon Key scored twice around a Flatten 3-pointer midway through the first half for a 7-0 that put the lead into double figures for good. Late in the half a 13-3 run that included a Flatten 3 and a dunk broke the game open. The Jackrabbits led 50-29 at the half.
Jenkins had a 3-pointer and three free throws to highlight an 11-0 run early in the second half that turned into an 18-2 surge as Theisen made a layup followed by a 3 before two Jenkins free throws.
SDSU made 17 of 30 from distance and shot 54 per cent overall. They turned 20 Concordia turnovers into 33 points.
By The Associated Press