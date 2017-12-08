Western Carolina vs. Southern Wesleyan, ppd.

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Friday night's game between Western Carolina and Southern Wesleyan was postponed due to winter weather conditions in the area.
The Catamounts and the Warriors are planning to reschedule the contest for late January. An official make-up date will be announced on CatamountSports.com.
By The Associated Press
