Watson's 19 leads No. 15 Maryland women past GW, 80-57

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Blair Watson had three 3-pointers and 11 points in the first quarter and finished with 19 points to lead No. 15 Maryland to an 80-54 win over George Washington on Friday night, the Terrapins seventh-straight victory.

Behind Watson, the Terps (9-2) got off to a quick start and never trailed. Watson had a 3-pointer, a layup and another 3-pointer to start a 10-0 run for a 12-2 lead. She had her third basket from distance as Maryland scored the last five points for a 22-10 lead and added a 3 as the run reached 11 into the second quarter. With Stephanie Jones scoring twice, the 11-0 run became a 19-2 game-breaking surge.

Kaila Charles added 14 points and nine rebounds, giving her double figures in every game this season, Ieshia Small had 13 points to surpass 550 for her career and Jones had 12.

Brianna Cummings had 14 points for George Washington (3-7).