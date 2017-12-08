Jacksonville State vs. UL Monroe, ppd. to Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Jacksonville State and UL Monroe's game on Friday night was postponed until Saturday due to inclement weather in the area.
The game is rescheduled to start at 1 p.m. Central time with free admission to Pete Mathews Coliseum.
By The Associated Press
