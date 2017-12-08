Johnson leads Dartmouth to 73-66 win over Maine

ORONO, Maine — Taylor Johnson poured in a career-high 29 points on 11-of-13 shooting from the floor and Dartmouth turned back Maine 73-66 on Friday night to pick up its first road win of the season.

Johnson hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range and added five rebounds and three assists for the Big Green (3-4). Chris Knight had 13 points and Brendan Barry chipped in with 12 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Aaron Calixte and Vernon Lowndes Jr. scored 13 apiece to pace the Black Bears (2-8). Lowndes added five rebounds and Andrew Fleming scored 10.

Johnson buried a 3-pointer with 1 second left in the first half and Dartmouth pulled away from a 25-all tie to lead 32-27 at intermission.