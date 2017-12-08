Boston University holds on, beats Bethune-Cookman 90-87

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Nick Havener scored 17, Max Mahoney added 16 and Boston University overcame a late surge from Bethune-Cookman for a 90-87 win on Friday night.

The Terriers (4-4) had a 9-0 run to lead 77-70, but the Wildcats (4-5) took an 85-84 lead with 1:21 left when Isaiah Bailey's 3-pointer capped a 7-1 run.

The teams traded single free throws and then Eric Johnson's 3-pointer gave BU the lead for good at 88-86 with 23 seconds left. Johnson added a pair of free throws to cap the scoring with nine seconds left and Bailey missed a 3-point attempt in the final seconds.

Cedric Hankerson and Javante McCoy added 11 points each for the Terriers, who made 64.8 per cent (35 of 54) from the field and 55.6 per cent (10 of 18) from 3-point range.