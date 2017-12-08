Warriors beat Pistons 102-98 to finish unbeaten trip

DETROIT — It wasn't a perfect road trip for Golden State — not with Stephen Curry going down with an ankle injury — but the Warriors made it through with an unblemished record.

Kevin Durant scored 13 of his 36 points in the third quarter, and the Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons 102-98 on Friday night to finish 6-0 on the trip. They've played the past two games without Curry, who is recovering from a sprained right ankle .

"Just a great finish to just an amazing trip," coach Steve Kerr said. "The last two games without Steph, obviously, tonight against a team that's given us some problems and beat us a few weeks ago — so thrilled with the effort and now we get to go home and we're all very happy about that."

Detroit had a chance to tie it in the final seconds, but Reggie Jackson's wild drive to the basket did not lead to a good shot, and Klay Thompson made two free throws with 5.3 seconds left for the final margin.

"He drove the ball hard, and they had a lot of guys going to the ball," Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. "We had a couple guys open outside, but it is easier to see that on tape than it does when you are out there in the paint."

Golden State went 1 for 12 from 3-point range in the first half but took control by outscoring Detroit 31-17 in the third quarter. Thompson had 21 points.

Avery Bradley scored 25 points for the Pistons, who have lost five straight. Detroit led 50-46 at halftime.

Golden State led 77-67 after Quinn Cook made a 3-pointer at the buzzer at the end of the third quarter. After Detroit cut the deficit to two in the fourth, Durant missed badly on an open 3-pointer, then fell to the ground well after releasing the shot. A foul was called on Detroit's Anthony Tolliver, and with the crowd booing, Durant made all three free throws for an 87-82 lead.

"I'm not looking to get fined, so I can't comment on that," Pistons centre Andre Drummond said.

A 3-pointer by Thompson made it 94-85. The Pistons scored the next four points and had the ball when Durant blocked Tolliver's perimeter shot and then dunked on a breakaway at the other end.