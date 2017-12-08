Markkanen scores 24, Bulls end skid with OT win over Hornets

"The thing I was most impressed by with our guys was how they just kept playing, how they showed the resolve," Hoiberg said. "After Kemba tied it up to send it into overtime ... to be able to keep our composure and make winning plays was huge."

TIP-INS

Bulls: Chicago, despite a significant size disadvantage, outscored the Hornets 56-50 in the paint. ... Nikola Mirotic saw 14 minutes of action, scoring six points, in his return from injury. Mrotic suffered facial fractures in a fight with teammate Bobby Portis during practice on Oct. 17.

Hornets: Charlotte was without a pair of big men as Frank Kaminsky and Cody Zeller did not play after picking up injuries in Wednesday's loss to the Warriors. ... Silas coached the Hornets for the third straight game in place of Steve Clifford, who is out indefinitely with health issues.

CALLING THE RESERVES

The Bulls' bench provided 32 points and tight defence to keep the game close.

"The second unit was key," Holiday said. "It was like, 'Right now is when we need to make our push,' and they came in and I think might've gotten four stops in a row. ... The second unit got us the lead and we won the game."

NO TIME TO REST

The short-handed Hornets will turn around and play again Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers. Four Charlotte players were on the floor for at least 39 minutes against the Bulls, and Silas believes fatigue will be a factor.

"It's a mindset. We have to be in the right frame of mind to go out and play well," he said. "Guys are going to have to come off the bench and play more minutes than usual."

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host the Knicks on Saturday night.

Hornets: Host the Lakers on Saturday night.

