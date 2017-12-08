Liberty eases past Maryland-Eastern Shore 71-49

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Ryan Kemrite had 12 points and reserves Caleb Homesley and Myo Baxter-Bell combined to score 21 to lead Liberty to a 71-49 romp over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Friday night.

Baxter-Bell scored 11 with four rebounds and four assists and Homesley added 10 points, four assists and three rebounds for the Flames (7-3), who dominated the first half and led 38-16 at intermission.

Logan McIntosh totalled 18 points and seven boards to pace the Hawks (3-7), who fell to 0-3 all-time against Liberty. The schools were squaring off for the first time since playing twice in the 1991-92 season. Tyler Jones finished with 12 points and six rebounds for Maryland-Eastern Shore, which shot just 32.7 per cent (16 of 49) from the floor and 20.8 per cent (5 of 24) from 3-point range. The Hawks are 0-6 on the road.

The Flames connected on 26 of 53 shots (49.1 per cent) from the floor, but they too struggled from long range — making just 7 of 27 (25.9 per cent).