No. 7 UCLA falls to Goodwin, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State had built a 20-4 lead late in the opening quarter, but UCLA slowly battled back, getting as close as three midway through the third quarter before the Cowgirls restored a double-digit lead in the fourth.

The win extended Oklahoma State's regular-season home winning streak against non-conference foes to 54, dating to a Dec. 12, 2010 loss to No. 5 Duke.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: Despite the terrible first quarter, the Bruins battled back and eventually got within three points midway through the third, but were unable to maintain the momentum. Throughout the fourth quarter, despite being down by between eight and 12 for most of it, it always seemed like UCLA was ready to break through and take it over, they just couldn't complete the job.

Oklahoma State: Just like they did last Sunday in the loss to Mississippi State, the Cowgirls proved they could compete with the best in the nation. They were unable to pull out the victory in that one, but that experience surely helped them lock this one down. The way they were able to seize back the momentum after UCLA pulled within 48-45 with 4:44 left in the third quarter was impressive. The Cowgirls went on a 7-0 run after that to restore a 10-point lead and eventually carried a 61-51 advantage into the fourth.

"Our team could have wilted a little bit there," Oklahoma State coach Jim Littell said. "But they kicked it in and found a different gear, went on a nice run, and made some big plays with the game on the line."

POLL IMPLICATIONS

UCLA slid two spots following a loss to No. 1 Connecticut a few weeks ago, so it seems likely that a 15-point loss to an unranked opponent means it will likely drop at least a few more. How many depends on how the teams directly below them do. As for Oklahoma State, which received votes in the last poll, this win may have opened enough eyes to see them squeeze into the Top 25. Certainly, if they can continue to play this well, it is only a matter of time.

TURNING POINT

When Michaela Onyenwere grabbed an offensive rebound and put home the layup with 7:58 remaining, UCLA was within 63-59 and looked poised to finally take over the lead. But Oklahoma State responded again, this time with an 8-0 run on a 3 by Goodwin and then five straight points from Maria Castro over the next 2 minutes to push the advantage back to double digits. The Bruins wouldn't get closer than eight the rest of the way.

UP NEXT

UCLA: The Bruins are off for nine days before heading out to New Jersey to take on Seton Hall on Dec. 17.

Oklahoma State: The Cowgirls get an 11-day break before their next game, hosting South Carolina-Upstate on Dec. 19.

By John Tranchina, The Associated Press