Chris Mueller, Marlies down Rocket 3-1

LAVAL, Que. — Chris Mueller scored the go-ahead goal at 7:55 of the third period as the Toronto Marlies downed the Laval Rocket 3-1 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Mueller also set up Kasperi Kapanen's first-period goal for the Marlies (19-5-0) while Travis Dermott rounded out the offence with an empty-netter at 19:44 of the third.

Garret Sparks started in net for Toronto and made three saves on four shots, but left at 15:32 of the first period after giving up the lone goal. Calvin Pickard took over and stopped all 15 shots his way.

Niki Petti found the back of the net for the Rocket (10-10-6), who got a 23-save outing from Charlie Lindgren.