Moore's double-double leads Wake Forest past Army 109-80

"We wanted to keep them out of the paint as much as we possibly could. We were worried about their ability to get to the basket, specifically their big guys around the rim," Army coach Jimmy Allen said. "We played a couple of possessions of zone which kind of threw them a little bit. Once they got comfortable in the zone, that became the difference in the game. They got comfortable and they started knocking down some shots, and they were able to beat us on the glass."

Wake Forest: That 0-3 start to the season is starting to seem like a distant memory to the Demon Deacons, who have picked up three lopsided victories — over Richmond, Charlotte and now Army — in a seven-day span. According to the school, 43 teams in Division I lost their first three games and Wake Forest is one of only four presently with a winning record.

KEY STATS

Wake Forest is shooting nearly 55 per cent overall and hitting nearly 44 per cent of its 3-pointers during its five-game winning streak. ... The Demon Deacons' 21 assists were a season high. Crawford had nine, matching a season best, while Childress finished one shy of a career high with eight.

ON THE GLASS

Wake Forest held a 43-27 rebounding advantage — a lopsided figure reminiscent of when current Atlanta Hawks rookie John Collins was in the lane a year ago. "This is the first time we rebounded as a team — we gang-rebounded," Manning said.

HANGING A HUNDRED

Wake Forest's 109 points were a season high, and this was the first time this season the Demon Deacons have cracked the century mark. Their 50 points in the first half were their most in any half all season — until they scored 59 in the second half. It was the second-highest-scoring game for them under Manning, finishing one shy of the 110 they scored against LSU last season.

UP NEXT

Army: Plays at St. Francis (N.Y.) on Tuesday night.

Wake Forest: After a nine-day break for final exams, the Demon Deacons play at Coastal Carolina on Dec. 18.

By The Associated Press