Ratke gives No. 1 James Madison wild 31-28 win over Weber St

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Ethan Ratke kicked a career-long 46-yard field goal on the final play of the game and defending FCS champion James Madison rallied to defeat Weber State 31-28 on Friday night and run its winning streak to 25.

Ratke's third field goal capped an eight-play, 39-yard drive after the top-seeded Dukes (13-0) forced the Wildcats (11-3) into a three-and-out and got the ball back on its 31 with 1:06 to play.

The top-seeded Dukes are home next weekend against the winner of Saturday's game between New Hampshire and South Dakota State.

In a wild fourth quarter the teams combined for 35 points, including Bryan Schor's 40-yard touchdown pass to Riley Stapleton and Trai Sharp's two-point conversion run on an inside handoff with 2:08 to play.