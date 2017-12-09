Top 25 Capsules

LOS ANGELES — Romello White scored 22 points and No. 16 Arizona State held off St. John's 82-70 on Friday night in the opener of the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic tripleheader at Staples Center.

Shannon Evans II added 18 points for the Sun Devils (8-0), off to their best start since 1980-81.

St. John's rallied from a 13-point deficit early in the second half to trail 71-70 on a layup by Shamorie Ponds after he stole the ball from White.

After Remy Martin missed a layup for the Sun Devils, Bryan Trimble Jr. threw the ball away near the Red Storm's bench and they never got any closer.