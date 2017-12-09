WHL Roundup: Wheat Kings extend win streak

---

ROCKETS 7 PATS 5

REGINA — Leif Mattson and Nolan Foote both scored twice as Kelowna toppled the Pats for its sixth win in a row.

Carsen Twarynski, Braydyn Chizen and Dillon Dube also scored for the Rockets (18-8-3). Roman Basran made 22 saves in relief for the win.

Josh Mahura had a hat trick and Nick Henry struck twice for Regina (15-14-2). Tyler Brown made 19 saves in defeat.

---

OIL KINGS 6 HURRICANES 5 (OT)

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Trey Fix-Wolansky scored early in overtime and Tomas Soustal had a goal and two assists in Edmonton's win over the Hurricanes.

Brett Kemp, Ethan Cap, Nick Bowman and Colton Kehler also scored for the Oil Kings (7-19-3), who got 35 saves from Travis Child.

Giorgio Estephan, Igor Merezhko, Jadon Joseph, Taylor Ross and Jake Elmer scored for Lethbridge (14-13-2). Stuart Skinner stopped 14-of-20 shots in defeat.

---

SILVERTIPS 3 CHIEFS 0

EVERETT, Wash. — Carter Hart stopped 39 shots as the Silvertips shut out Spokane for its seventh straight victory.

Sean Richards, Matt Fonteyne and Patrick Bajkov scored for Everett (17-12-2).

Declan Hobbs turned aside 17 shots for the Chiefs (15-11-3).

---

HITMEN 6 BRONCOS 1

CALGARY — Conner Chaulk scored twice as the Hitmen upset Swift Current.

Mark Kastelic, Riley Stotts, Jakob Stukel and Orca Wiesblatt also scored for Calgary (9-16-4). Nick Schneider made 14 saves for the victory.

Glenn Gawdin replied for the Broncos (20-7-2). Logan Flodell turned away 37 shots in a losing cause.

---

WARRIORS 3 REBELS 0

RED DEER, Alta. — Brody Willms made 27 saves as league-leading Moose Jaw handed the Rebels their 10th loss in a row.

Brett Howden, Tanner Jeannot and Jayden Halbgewachs supplied the offence for the Warriors (24-5-2), who are 8-0-2 in their last 10.

Riley Lamb stopped 22 shots for Red Deer (9-18-4).

---

ROYALS 10 ICE 3

VICTORIA — Eric Florchuk had two goals and three assists and Kaid Oliver scored twice and added two helpers as the Royals hammered Kootenay.

Tyler Soy, Igor Martynov, Dino Kambeitz, Ralph Jarratt, Spencer Gerth and Jeremy Masella also scored for Victoria (19-10-3). Griffen Outhouse made 25 saves for the win.

Peyton Krebs, Brett Davis and Cole Muir scored for the Ice (13-17-1). Duncan McGovern combined with Bailey Brkin for 30 saves in a losing cause.

---

GIANTS 1 WINTERHAWKS 0

PORTLAND, Ore. — David Tendeck stopped all 37 shots his way as Vancouver handed the Winterhawks their fourth straight loss.

Brendan Semchuk scored the game's only goal at 12:16 of the third period for the Giants (14-13-4).

Cole Kehler stopped 17 shots for Portland (20-8-1).

---

AMERICANS 6 THUNDERBIRDS 5 (OT)

KENT, Wash. — Jordan Topping scored the winner at 4:15 of overtime as Tri-City slipped past Seattle.

Michael Rasmussen and Brett Clayton each scored twice in regulation while Riley Sawchuk added the other for the Americans (15-9-3). Beck Warm made 12 saves in the win.

Matthew Wedman, Noah Philp, Nolan Volcan, Zack Andrusiak and Donovan Neuls scored for the Thunderbirds (13-13-4). Dorrin Luding stopped 15-of-16 shots in a relief-appearance loss.

---

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

By The Canadian Press