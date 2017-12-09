Pinturault beats Luitz, Hirscher for 20th career WCup win

VAL D'ISERE, France — Alexis Pinturault won a men's World Cup giant slalom Saturday for his 10th career victory in the discipline and 20th overall.

Ranked third after the opening run, the Frenchman posted the fastest time in a flawless second leg to beat Stefan Luitz of Germany by 0.28.

First-run leader Marcel Hirscher had two mistakes and was slowed by a flag — detached from one of the gates — wrapped around his arm for several seconds. The six-time overall champion from Austria dropped to third, 0.54 behind.

Pinturault, who also won his home race last year, improved to fifth in the overall standings, 50 points behind leader Kjetil Jansrud. The Norwegian didn't compete Saturday.