Vonn treated for back injury after World Cup super-G

Starting No. 14, Flury raced down in bright sunshine and little wind to be 0.10 seconds faster than teammate Michelle Gisin, who wore start bib No. 12.

"I really had great conditions. Other athletes they had not lots of sun like I had," Flury told the AP. "The snow conditions were so good, you just have to go, go, go."

Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein was third, 0.16 behind Flury, and leads the discipline standings after two races. Weirather won the super-G last Sunday at Lake Louise, Canada, where Flury was seventh.

Overall standings leader Mikaela Shiffrin placed 20th, 1.37 back. The American defending champion had her lead cut to 145 points by Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany, who placed sixth.

On the hill where she was injured at the world championships in February, Swiss star Lara Gut crashed into course-side netting after seeming to lose balance in the cross wind. She appeared unhurt.

Gisin also acknowledged racing in the clearest and calmest conditions to get her first top-10 finish in a super-G.

"It was very irregular and we got lucky, but you always have to ski it down," said the younger sister of 2014 Olympic downhill gold medallist Dominique Gisin, who has retired but was at the course.

The three-race St. Moritz meeting concludes with a double event on Sunday, when gusts of up 60 kph (37 mph) are forecast.

A morning super-G will count first as a standalone race, then also as the opening run of a combined event with a slalom leg to follow in the afternoon.

