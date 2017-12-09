Schneider wins first bobsled WCup; Jamaica pair 7th on debut

WINTERBERG, Germany — Stephanie Schneider of Germany defeated world champion Elana Meyers Taylor to win her first bobsled World Cup, while Clemens Bracher of Switzerland won on his debut in two-man bobsled on Saturday.

Schneider, racing with Lisa Marie Buckwitz, finished 0.26 seconds ahead of the American duo of Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs, and 0.28 ahead of German teammates Mariama Jamanka and Annika Drazek, the European champions.

The American pair's sleds arrived only on Friday night after being held up in customs.

Overall leader Kaillie Humphries of Canada was fourth and defending World Cup holder Jamie Greubel Poser of the U.S. finished sixth.