As NFL rookies' impact grows, AP finds best clubs limit use

NFL rookies are contributing as much as, or more than, ever nowadays.

Just look at the statistics: With players such as running backs Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints and Kareem Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans (until he tore up his knee, anyway) and cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore of the Saints and Adoree Jackson of the Tennessee Titans making immediate impacts — to name a handful of examples — this season's class ranks among the strongest since 2000.

Based on data from Sportradar through Week 10 of each year in that span — before additional rookies get extra snaps as a result of injuries to veterans or because eliminated clubs want to figure out what they might have for the future — the 2017 crew shows up as No. 1 in rushing yards, No. 2 in TDs, No. 3 in receiving yards and No. 4 in tackles.

"Rookies are being asked to do more right away than they used to be," Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan said. "Teams are wanting to get more out of you sooner."

That's true, and it's part of a larger shift : More than 55 per cent of all snaps are now taken by players 26 or younger, at least in part due to seeking relatively cheap labour.

But the rookie trends are not simply a reflection of more playing time, because the total number of games started by rookies through Week 10 was the lowest since 2010. It's that they're making the most of their chances.

Still, teams need to be wary of just how much they rely on the very youngest members of their locker rooms: An Associated Press examination of the past 10 seasons shows that the worst clubs inordinately rely on newcomers. The five teams with the most games started by rookies since the start of the 2008 season all ranked among the eight with the fewest victories: the Browns, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Raiders and Bills.

Cleveland, with the fewest victories in that stretch, used by far the most rookies (114; no other team had more than 92 appear in a game) and let them make by far the most starts (247; no one else had more than 214).

This season, the teams with the fewest number of rookies who made an appearance in a game through Week 10 were the Patriots and Steelers, with only four apiece. They happen to be tied atop the AFC with matching 10-2 records. At the other end of the standings, the 49ers (2-10) were leading the league with 18 rookies, followed by the Colts (3-9) with 13.

The Browns (0-12) are part of the group that used a dozen rookies each. So is New Orleans, posting a league-high 31 rookie starts through Week 10, which goes to show that, as former Dallas Cowboys front-office executive Gil Brandt put it: "I don't know that there is a hard-and-fast rule that says, 'If you start four or five rookies, you're not going to have a chance.'"