Top NFL rookies (Kamara) and biggest disappointments (Ross)

Stats: 3 interceptions

Scouting Report: Already a top cover corner, his importance became obvious when he left early against the Redskins in Week 11, and a defence that had been allowing an average of 12 points over the previous four games suddenly gave up 31.

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY, RB, PANTHERS

Stats: 284 rushing yards, 64 catches for 501 yards; 6 TDs

Scouting Report: Leading his team in receptions and third in rushing, he brings some versatility that helped Cam Newton make the offence go while Greg Olsen was injured.

KAREEM HUNT, RB, CHIEFS

Stats: 930 yards, fourth in the NFL

Scouting Report: Has slowed down since topping 100 yards in four of his first five games.

EVAN ENGRAM, TE, GIANTS

Stats: 51 catches rank seventh among tight ends, just behind Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Graham, tied with Jason Witten, and ahead of Kyle Rudolph and Benjamin Watson.

Scouting Report: He's in some pretty good company and doing that on a bad team without many options on offence after a bunch of injuries, including to Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall.

LEONARD FOURNETTE, RB, JAGUARS

Stats: 822 yards, seventh in the NFL; 7 TDs

Scouting Report: He's a bruiser who helped Jacksonville suddenly become relevant.

THE DISAPPOINTMENTS:

JOHN ROSS, WR, BENGALS

Stats: Zero catches, one rush, one fumble.

Scouting Report: Limited by off-season shoulder surgery, the speedster appeared in only three games before landing on injured reserve last week.

COREY DAVIS, WR, TITANS

Stats: 22 catches, fifth on the team.

Scouting Report: Has appeared in only seven games, so still not clear what the Titans have with the No. 5 overall pick in April's draft.

O.J. HOWARD, TE, BUCCANEERS

Stats: 21 catches.

Scouting Report: Has nine fewer catches — and two more fumbles — than 49ers tight end George Kittle, who was drafted 127 spots later.

DESHONE KIZER, QB, BROWNS

Stats: 6 TDs, 15 INTs, 52.5 completion percentage, 58.1 passer rating.

Scouting Report: Yes, it's early to judge. Yes, he's on a terrible team. But still, Kizer — whose rating is the lowest of anyone in the NFL with at least 100 pass attempts this season — has hardly looked ready for the pros.

