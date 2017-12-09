Dortmund slumps to another loss; Bayern 'winter champion'

BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund fans are wondering how much longer Peter Bosz can remain as coach after a 2-1 defeat at home to Werder Bremen on Saturday, the side's eighth straight Bundesliga game without a win.

Dortmund, which previously led the league after a brilliant start, hasn't won in the Bundesliga since September and defeat to relegation-threatened Bremen was the side's 10th game without a win in any competition.

Bremen made the better start with chances falling to Max Kruse and Zlatko Junuzovic before Maximilian Eggestein struck in the 26th minute.

Kruse found the German under-21 midfielder on the edge of the penalty area, where Eggestein eluded a Dortmund defender and let fly inside the far post.