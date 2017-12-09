Ronaldo celebrates Ballon d'Or with 2 goals in Madrid rout

BARCELONA, Spain — Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his fifth Ballon d'Or award by scoring twice to lead Real Madrid's 5-0 rout of Sevilla in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Ronaldo presented his trophy for the best player in football to the Santiago Bernabeu crowd before kickoff. He received the honour on Thursday in a ceremony in Paris, his fifth trophy equaling Barcelona rival Lionel Messi.

After soaking up the ovation from his fans, the Portugal star went on to have his best performance in the league this season. His brace earned him another loud round of applause when he was substituted late.

Madrid moved into third place, five points behind leader Barcelona, which visits Villarreal on Sunday.