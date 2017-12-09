Kingsbury begins moguls season with gold

RUKA, Finland — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury can seemingly put the competition behind him at will. It's a skill that will come in handy with the 2018 Winter Olympics on the horizon.

Kingsbury began his moguls season with a World Cup gold medal on Saturday and Audrey Robichaud took silver in the women's competition.

The 25-year-old Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., was trailing Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Reikherd by two points with one run to go. But Kingsbury dug into his bag of tricks to pull out the win with 87.45 points. Reikherd (85.11) took silver and Kazakhstan's Pavel Kolmakov (84.44) was third.

"I knew if I did the same moves (as the first run) I would probably score the same and end up not winning," said Kingsbury. "So I did a back double from the top jump and skied more than half a second faster in the super final. I just wanted to put all the pressure on Dmitriy, who was going after me.