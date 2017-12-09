West Ham derails Chelsea's title hopes; Spurs beat Stoke 5-1

CHARITABLE CHELSEA

Chelsea is developing a bad habit of allowing opponents to end winless runs.

West Ham hadn't won in eight Premier League games before overcoming the Blues. Chelsea's previous league defeat came at Crystal Palace in October, giving the Eagles a first win of the season after it had lost all of its first seven games.

"When you lose against Crystal Palace at the bottom of the table and now to lose again, against West Ham — that at this moment is in a bad position in the table — if you lose points in these games it means you are not in the title race," Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said.

___

SPURS' FIRST FOUR

Tottenham became the first side in Premier League history to win four consecutive league games against the same opponent by four goals as it thrashed Stoke 5-1.

Harry Kane found the net twice, Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen also scored, and Ryan Shawcross put the ball into both goals.

The only consolation for Stoke was that it scored. Its last three defeats to Tottenham were all 4-0.

___

PENALTY FALLOUT

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson was left explaining himself to fans after Christian Benteke wasted an opportunity to secure victory as he had a last-minute penalty saved by Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

It was 2-2 at halftime after Bournemouth's Jermain Defoe scored either side of Luka Milivojevic's penalty and Scott Dann's smart finish, but Benteke took responsibility for the late penalty despite Milivojevic still being on the pitch.

"It wasn't an altercation, the guy was only asking a question," said Hodgson about a conversation with a supporter at full time. "He was asking why Benteke had been told to take the penalty. I was telling him he hadn't. Benteke got hold of the ball. It was a unilateral decision, no one on our team was able to wrest the ball from him."

___

BONY WINNER

Wilfried Bony lifted Swansea off the bottom of the table as his late goal secured a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

It was the first time Bony, who rejoined Swansea this summer from Manchester City, had scored in consecutive Premier League games since December 2014.

"I was around the box and knew I just needed one chance as the game was tight," Bony said. "I was tired and just waiting. I saw the ball dropping and thought that was it."

Burnley won the battle of the top-tier "overachievers" to beat Watford 1-0 as Scott Arfield scored the only goal after Marvin Zeegelaar was sent off.

Steve Mounie scored twice as Huddersfield defeated fellow Premier League debutants Brighton 2-0.

By Sam Johnston, The Associated Press