Burnley continues to impress with 1-0 win over Watford

BURNLEY, England — Burnley continued its impressive Premier League season with a 1-0 win over 10-man Watford on Saturday.

Scott Arfield scored the only goal of the game for the hosts on the stroke of halftime shortly after Marvin Zeegelaar had been sent off for the visitors.

The two sides have impressed this season with Burnley coming into the game seventh, three points and a place above Watford. The victory gives Sean Dyche's team a six-point advantage over Watford and keeps it level on points with Tottenham and Arsenal.

The game turned in the closing stages of the first period. Zeegelaar was shown a straight red card for a two-footed tackle on Steven Defour and Burnley took just six minutes to make its advantage count.