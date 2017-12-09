Benteke misses penalty as Palace draws with Bournemouth

LONDON — Christian Benteke missed a late penalty to leave Crystal Palace frustrated after drawing with Bournemouth 2-2 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Benteke wrestled the ball off regular penalty-taker Luka Milivojevic - who already converted a first-half spot kick - only to see his tentative injury-time effort saved by Asmir Begovic.

His penalty miss cost Palace two vital points in their struggle to beat the drop, and left Milivojevic furious at being denied the chance for a second goal.

Milivojevic and Scott Dann gave Palace a 2-1 lead, but Jermain Defoe's second and the equalizer was a stunning lob.