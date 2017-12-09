Norway beats Poland in team event at ski jumping World Cup

TITISEE-NEUSTADT, Germany — Norway's team held off Poland's challenge to win a ski jumping World Cup on Saturday.

Daniel Andre Tande led his Norwegian teammates to a total of 1083.6 points, edging the Polish team by just 0.8 of a point.

Germany, with 1054.7, finished third.

Germany's Richard Freitag produced the longest jump, soaring 143.5 metres.

An individual competition was scheduled for Sunday at Titisee-Neustadt.

