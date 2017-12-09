Dominant start carries Butler past Youngstown 95-67

INDIANAPOLIS — Kamar Baldwin scored 19 points, Paul Jorgensen and Kelan Martin had 15 apiece and Butler coasted to a 95-67 win over Youngstown State on Saturday.

Martin had 11 in the first half when the Bulldogs (8-2) made half of their 10 3-pointers and shot 57 per cent overall to race to a 48-23 lead.

Nate Fowler added 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Christian David had 10, going 5 for 5.

With a pair of early 7-0 runs Butler opened a 21-9 lead before the midway point of the first half. The Bulldogs added runs of nine, seven and nine before the half ended as the Penguins shot 33 per cent and had 11 turnovers.