Bates-Diop career-high 27 in Ohio State 97-62 victory

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Keita Bates-Diop scored a career-high 27 points to lead Ohio State to a 97-62 blowout victory against William & Mary on Saturday.

The Buckeyes (8-3) shot 65 per cent from the field and made 11-of-21 3-point shots while dishing out a season-high 19 assists. Ohio State made 10 straight shots early in the second half and went on a 16-0 run to lead by 40 with four minutes remaining.

David Cohn and Nathan Knight led the way for the Tribe (6-3) with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Freshman Kaleb Wesson scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and C.J. Jackson added 16 with six assists for the Buckeyes.

William & Mary's Knight entered the game averaging 20.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. With the Tribe trailing 28-22, Knight caught a pass off a pick-and-roll and attacked the basket, but Ohio State forward Musa Jallow drew a charge. The next possession, Knight fouled Bates-Diop and went to the bench for the final 7:49 of the half with three fouls.

From that moment on, Ohio State outscored William & Mary 20-10. Andre Wesson's 3 with 12:05 showing on the first-half clock gave the Buckeyes a 22-20 lead and began a 27-4 run through the next 11 minutes.

BIG PICTURE:

Ohio State: The Buckeyes offence took advantage of a defence that ranks 316th in adjusted defensive efficiency. However, Bates-Diop turned in another impressive performance for he remains the Buckeyes' best scoring option.

William & Mary: The Tribe continues to struggle defending the 3-point line, ranking 233rd in the nation in 3-point field goal defence. The team has less than two weeks before play at No. 20 TCU.

UP NEXT: