Double silver for Canadian lugers in Calgary

CALGARY — Canada's Alex Gough won a silver medal in the Viessman Luge World Cup in Calgary and helped the host relay team also take silver Saturday.

The Calgarian finished second to Germany's Tatjana Huefner in women's singles on the sliding track at Canada Olympic Park.

Natalie Geisenberger of Germany placed third. Gough's teammate Kim McRae of Victoria was fourth.

Gough raced the lead-off leg for Canada in the relay.