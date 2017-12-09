Double silver for Canadian lugers in Calgary

CALGARY — Canada's Alex Gough won a silver medal in the Viessman Luge World Cup in Calgary and helped the host relay team also take silver Saturday.
The Calgarian finished second to Germany's Tatjana Huefner in women's singles on the sliding track at Canada Olympic Park.
Natalie Geisenberger of Germany placed third. Gough's teammate Kim McRae of Victoria was fourth.
Gough raced the lead-off leg for Canada in the relay.
Along with Sam Edney and the doubles team of Tristan Walker and Justin Snith, the Canadians placed second behind Germany's Huefner, Felix Loch and Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken.
Austrians Miriam Kastlunger, Wolfgang Kindl and the duo of Peter Penz and Georg Fischler were third.
Along with Edney's silver medal in men's singles, Canada won three medals at the World Cup on their home track.
By The Canadian Press
CALGARY — Canada's Alex Gough won a silver medal in the Viessman Luge World Cup in Calgary and helped the host relay team also take silver Saturday.
The Calgarian finished second to Germany's Tatjana Huefner in women's singles on the sliding track at Canada Olympic Park.
Natalie Geisenberger of Germany placed third. Gough's teammate Kim McRae of Victoria was fourth.
Gough raced the lead-off leg for Canada in the relay.
Along with Sam Edney and the doubles team of Tristan Walker and Justin Snith, the Canadians placed second behind Germany's Huefner, Felix Loch and Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken.
Austrians Miriam Kastlunger, Wolfgang Kindl and the duo of Peter Penz and Georg Fischler were third.
Along with Edney's silver medal in men's singles, Canada won three medals at the World Cup on their home track.
By The Canadian Press
CALGARY — Canada's Alex Gough won a silver medal in the Viessman Luge World Cup in Calgary and helped the host relay team also take silver Saturday.
The Calgarian finished second to Germany's Tatjana Huefner in women's singles on the sliding track at Canada Olympic Park.
Natalie Geisenberger of Germany placed third. Gough's teammate Kim McRae of Victoria was fourth.
Gough raced the lead-off leg for Canada in the relay.
Along with Sam Edney and the doubles team of Tristan Walker and Justin Snith, the Canadians placed second behind Germany's Huefner, Felix Loch and Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken.
Austrians Miriam Kastlunger, Wolfgang Kindl and the duo of Peter Penz and Georg Fischler were third.
Along with Edney's silver medal in men's singles, Canada won three medals at the World Cup on their home track.
By The Canadian Press