Morsell scores 18 to lead Maryland past Gardner-Webb 82-60

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Freshman Darryl Morsell scored a career-high 18 points, Kevin Huerter added 15 and Maryland used a balanced attack to beat Gardner-Webb 82-60 on Saturday.

The Terrapins (9-3) placed four players in double figures and had 21 assists, one short of matching their season high.

Maryland was playing its second game in three days and was without forwards Justin Jackson (illness) and Bruno Fernando (ankle sprain).

If this was a Big Ten game, that might have been a problem. Against Gardner-Webb, it was not.