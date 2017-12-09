Wolverines overcome 15-point deficit, beat UCLA 78-69 in OT

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Moritz Wagner scored 23 points and Charles Matthews added 20 to help Michigan overcome a 15-point second-half deficit to beat UCLA 78-69 in overtime on Saturday.

The Wolverines (8-3) battled back after falling behind 46-31 in the second half, getting within 64-63 when Zavier Simpson stole a Bruins' pass and made a layup with 18 seconds left in regulation.

Following G.G. Goloman's free throw for UCLA, Eli Brooks was fouled on a drive and hit both free throws to tie the game at 65 with 10 seconds left. The Bruins (7-2) had a final chance in regulation, but Prince Ali missed a long jumper at the buzzer.

Michigan began overtime with consecutive 3-pointers from Simpson and Matthews to gain momentum. Matthews' jumper pushed the lead to 75-67 with 2:11 left.