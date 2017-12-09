Blues score 4 times in 5-shot span, beat Red Wings 6-1

DETROIT — Jaden Schwartz knocked home his own rebound and the St. Louis Blues scored four times on only five shots on the way to beating the Detroit Red Wings 6-1 Saturday.

Vladimir Sobotka, Scottie Upshall, Jay Bouwmeester, Brayden Schenn and Dmitrij Jaskin also had goals for the Blues in their third straight victory.

Frans Nielsen scored for Detroit, which has won just once in its last eight games.

Shortly after killing off a high-sticking penalty, the Blues opened the scoring at 11:50 of the first period. Schwartz took a pass from Alex Steen and drove a low shot that Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard stopped with his left pad. Schwartz put the rebound past Howard.

The Blues made it 2-0 at 4:07 of the second period when Sobotka's long wrist shot from just inside the Detroit blue line beat Howard high on the glove side. It was the Blues' first shot on goal since Schwartz opened the scoring.

St. Louis made it three goals on three consecutive shots when Upshall got loose on a breakaway after a turnover by defenceman Niklas Kronwall and slipped the puck between Howard's pads to make it 3-0 at 6:17 of the second period.

Jay Bouwmeester's shot deflected off the stick of defenceman Mike Green and over Howard's glove at 16:26 of the second period for the Blues' fourth goal on five shots.

Petr Mrazek replaced Howard in the Detroit goal to start the third period.

Nielsen spoiled Blues goalie Jake Allen's bid for a shutout 7:18 in the third period.

At the nine-minute mark, Jaskin beat Mrazek with a forehand deke move to make it 5-1. Schenn tucked a rebound past Mrazek with 42.2 seconds to play to complete the scoring.