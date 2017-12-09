West Florida holds off Indiana (Pa) 27-17 in D-II semifinal

INDIANA, Pa. — Mike Beaudry passed for 152 yards and two touchdowns, Austin Williams booted a pair of field goals and smothering defence on a fourth-down pass play lifted West Florida past previously undefeated and top-seeded Indiana (Pa.) 27-17 in the NCAA Division II semifinals on Saturday.

West Florida (11-3) rolled up 376 yards total offence, scored the first 24 points of the game and was five-for-five in the red zone, advancing to the NCAA D-II championship in Kansas City on December 16.

Indiana (13-1) was clawing out of a 24-0 hole with 17 unanswered points — a touchdown run by Samir Bullock, a TD pass from Lenny Williams to Chris Wuestner and a chip-shot field goal by Dillon Sarka — to come within a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

The Argonauts struck back with a 25-yard Williams field goal to cap a 13-play, 76-yard drive that erased 7:35 from the clock.