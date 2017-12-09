UConn remains unbeaten at home, beats Coppin State 72-59

STORRS, Conn. — Jalen Adams scored 15 points and Terry Larrier added 14 as UConn held off winless Coppin State 72-59 on Saturday.

Christian Vital chipped in with 13 points for the Huskies (7-3), who head into a two-week break for final exams.

Lamar Morgan scored a career-high 30 points to lead Coppin State (0-10). Morgan, a junior college transfer, came into the game averaging just 5 points, but hit eight of his 12 shots, including seven from 3-point range. Morgan's previous season high was eight points.

But UConn dominated in the paint, outscoring Coppin State 26-16, outrebounding it 50-26, including 21-5 on the offensive glass, and getting 21 second-chance points to seven for the Eagles.