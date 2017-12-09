Ross sets assist mark, leads Lehigh past Mt St Mary's 75-60

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Kahron Ross scored 18 points and became Lehigh's all-time assists leader as the Mountain Hawks dominated the second half and beat Mt. St. Mary's 75-60 on Saturday.

Ross handed out five assists, and his second one against the Mountaineers broke Mackey McKnight's school record of 578. Ross added six rebounds for Lehigh (5-5), which trailed 34-33 at halftime.

Lance Tejada came off the bench to provide a second-half spark for Lehigh. He scored 16 points and three of his four 3-pointers came in after the break and allowed the Mountain Hawks to take control, pushing a three-point lead to 62-51 with 6:14 left.

Tejada also grabbed seven rebounds as Lehigh totalled a 44-26 advantage on the boards. James Karnik added nine points and nine rebounds.