Homan and McEwen win semis at Olympic Trials

Jones closed her eyes and lowered her head, knowing the game was most likely over.

"In order to be successful, you have to make the big ones when they matter," she said.

With a two-point lead and hammer in the 10th, Homan was in control. Jones still made the final throw mean something by sitting three and forcing Homan to hit a takeout.

Homan delivered for the single point and the win to the delight of the 7,001 in attendance.

"We definitely amped it up for that one," Miskew said. "We knew we had to."

In the men's semifinal, McEwen scored the first deuce of the game with an aggressive double takeout in the fifth end. A tremendous hit and roll in the eighth left Gushue with an in-off attempt that gave McEwen a steal of two.

McEwen's brilliant shotmaking continued in the ninth with a runback double that forced Gushue to a single. Up two with hammer coming home, McEwen would eliminate the reigning national and world champion.

Homan will next play Calgary's Chelsea Carey, who advanced to Sunday's championship by finishing first in round-robin play at 8-0.

Homan's lone loss of the round-robin came to Carey last weekend. The Ottawa team won its next seven games before dashing Jones's chances of defending the Olympic title she won at the 2014 Sochi Games.

"We're right exactly where we need to be," Homan said.

After an opening blank, Jones delivered a nice freeze to force Homan to a single in the second end. Jones ticked a guard in the third end and Homan stole one for a 2-0 edge.

Jones got on the board in the fourth with a nose hit for a deuce. Homan answered in the fifth with a hit of her own for two and took a 4-2 lead into the mid-game break.

The Homan win means there will be new Olympic champions in both team events at the Pyeongchang Games. That reality seemed to sink in as the members of Team Jones fought back tears after leaving the ice.

"Right now, I'm kind of gutted," Jones said.

The Sochi men's title went to Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. He did not make the playoffs this week.

As a team, Jones, third Kaitlyn Lawes, second Jill Officer and lead Dawn McEwen shot 84 per cent overall.

Homan, meanwhile, shot an impressive 93 per cent while the team finished at 87 per cent.

"They're just on a mission," Kingsbury said. "All four of them."

Eliminated curlers can still qualify for the Olympics in mixed doubles. The discipline will make its first appearance on the Olympic program at the Feb. 9-25 Games.

Members of the Canadian four-player teams in Pyeongchang cannot compete in the mixed doubles competition.

By Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press