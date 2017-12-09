Georgia State holds off Montana's late rally, wins 71-68

Sports 05:33 PM

ATLANTA — Isaiah Williams and Jeff Thomas each scored 15 points and Georgia State fought off Montana at the end for a 71-68 win on Saturday.

Montana (5-4) rallied to tie it at 68 with 70 seconds left on Jamar Akoh's tip-in, but the Grizzlies missed their final three shots, including Ahmaad Rorie's 3-point attempt as time expired.

Devin Mitchell made two free throws and Malik Benlevi made 1 of 2 and Georgia State (6-3) held on. The free throws served as the Panthers' only points in the last two minutes.

Georgia State led 43-26 at halftime before Montana went on a 12-3 run and made it 46-38 on Michael Oguine's tip-in basket with 14:09 left.

Williams was 4-for-6 shooting from the field and 6 of 7 at the free-throw line, and Thomas was 5 of 10 from the floor and had eight rebounds. Benlevi finished with 14 points.

Rorie led Montana with 22 points.

By The Associated Press

Georgia State holds off Montana's late rally, wins 71-68

Sports 05:33 PM

ATLANTA — Isaiah Williams and Jeff Thomas each scored 15 points and Georgia State fought off Montana at the end for a 71-68 win on Saturday.

Montana (5-4) rallied to tie it at 68 with 70 seconds left on Jamar Akoh's tip-in, but the Grizzlies missed their final three shots, including Ahmaad Rorie's 3-point attempt as time expired.

Devin Mitchell made two free throws and Malik Benlevi made 1 of 2 and Georgia State (6-3) held on. The free throws served as the Panthers' only points in the last two minutes.

Georgia State led 43-26 at halftime before Montana went on a 12-3 run and made it 46-38 on Michael Oguine's tip-in basket with 14:09 left.

Williams was 4-for-6 shooting from the field and 6 of 7 at the free-throw line, and Thomas was 5 of 10 from the floor and had eight rebounds. Benlevi finished with 14 points.

Rorie led Montana with 22 points.

By The Associated Press

Georgia State holds off Montana's late rally, wins 71-68

Sports 05:33 PM

ATLANTA — Isaiah Williams and Jeff Thomas each scored 15 points and Georgia State fought off Montana at the end for a 71-68 win on Saturday.

Montana (5-4) rallied to tie it at 68 with 70 seconds left on Jamar Akoh's tip-in, but the Grizzlies missed their final three shots, including Ahmaad Rorie's 3-point attempt as time expired.

Devin Mitchell made two free throws and Malik Benlevi made 1 of 2 and Georgia State (6-3) held on. The free throws served as the Panthers' only points in the last two minutes.

Georgia State led 43-26 at halftime before Montana went on a 12-3 run and made it 46-38 on Michael Oguine's tip-in basket with 14:09 left.

Williams was 4-for-6 shooting from the field and 6 of 7 at the free-throw line, and Thomas was 5 of 10 from the floor and had eight rebounds. Benlevi finished with 14 points.

Rorie led Montana with 22 points.

By The Associated Press