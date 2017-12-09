NBA G League stars to play Mexico at NBA All-Star Game

MEXICO CITY — A team of top players in the NBA G League will play the Mexican national team in the NBA G League International Challenge at the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

NBA G League USA will play Mexico on Sunday, Feb. 18 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. NBA G League President Malcolm Turner and Mexico Basketball Federation general manager Jose Reyes Ronfini made the announcement Saturday at Arena Ciudad de Mexico before Brooklyn faced Miami. The All-Star Game also is Feb. 18 at the Staples Center.

The game will replace the NBA G League All-Star Game.

NBA G League USA players also are expected to compete for USA Basketball in FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Americas qualifiers against Cuba on Feb. 23 and Puerto Rico on Feb. 26.