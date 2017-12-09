Ortiz's career game lifts Oklahoma women by No. 16 USF 79-74

NORMAN, Okla. — Gabbi Ortiz had eight 3-pointers and 31 points, both career highs, and Oklahoma pulled away in the last four minutes to defeat No. 16 South Florida 79-74 on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Vionise Pierre-Louis added 18 points and Ana Llanusa 15 with nine rebounds for the Sooners (4-5), who scored nine straight points to take the lead and turned that into a 14-4 run to seal it.

Kitija Laksa had 21 points for the Bulls (7-2) with Maria Jespersen adding 18, surpassing 1,000 for her career, and 12 rebounds.

USF led 56-53 entering the fourth quarter in a game that had six ties and 11 lead changes and neither team getting a double-figure lead. Oklahoma quickly tied the game before an 8-0 Bulls run. Pierre-Louis had six points in an 8-1 run but, after Laksa's two free throws made it 67-65 with 4:19 to play, it was all Sooners.