Olympiakos beats Panetolikos 4-1, climbs atop Greek league

ATHENS, Greece — A dominant second half allowed defending champion Olympiakos to break a halftime tie and beat host Panetolikos 4-1 in the Greek league on Saturday.

Olympiakos is two points ahead of AEK, which hosts lowly Kerkyra on Monday.

Costas Fortounis scored twice from close range, opening the scoring early and putting Olympiakos ahead for good in the 62nd.

Teammate Bjorn Engels scored an own goal in the first half.