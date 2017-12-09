Carr leads Penn State over George Washington

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Tony Carr scored 11 of his 19 points in the second half and Penn State beat George Washington 74-54 on Saturday.

Mike Watkins added 15 points and 12 rebounds, Shep Garner chipped in 12 points and Josh Reaves added 11 for the Nittany Lions (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) who never trailed and led 48-19 at halftime.

Yuta Watanabe scored 18 points and Jair Bolden added 12 for the Colonials (5-5) who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Reaves gave Penn State its biggest lead of the game when he stole a pass and finished with a layup on the other end to put his team up 43-14 with 2:25 to play in the first.

Garner drilled his third of four 3-pointers with a buzzer-beater to reestablish the 29-point lead at halftime.

George Washington scored the first seven points of the second half and Watanabe came alive with eight points in a three-minute span early in the second.

THE TAKEAWAY

George Washington: The Colonials' recent winning streak was fueled by consistent shooting but, playing for the fourth time in 10 days, they ran out of gas in Happy Valley. The Colonials had made at least 50 per cent of their shots and were 21 for 52 from 3-point range over the last three games but couldn't create many clean looks against the quicker Nittany Lions and attempted just 23 field goals in the first half.

Penn State: Carr, the Big Ten's leading scorer coming in with 20.1 per game, bounced back from a 10-for-37 shooting stretch against Iowa and Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions will close out their nonconference slate with four games over the next 21 days before Carr can test his stroke against the Big Ten again.

UP NEXT