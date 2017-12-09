Harris scores 31, leads Stephen F. Austin past Rice 81-62

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Kevon Harris scored a career-high 31 points and Stephen F. Austin forced 27 turnovers to beat Rice 81-62 on Saturday.

Harris was 11 of 19 from the floor and made a career-best eight 3-pointers. Shannon Bogues had 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting and made all six of his free throws for the Lumberjacks (9-1), who have won five straight and are 7-0 at home.

Leon Gilmore III added nine points, including a one-handed slam dunk that gave the Lumberjacks a 79-57 lead.

Robert Martin and Connor Cashaw each had 13 points to lead Rice (2-7), which has lost five of its last six games.